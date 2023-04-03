Search continues for man, 86, missing from Crossford care home
The search is continuing for an 86-year-old man who has gone missing from a care home in South Lanarkshire.
James Clark left the Orchard House Care Home in the village of Crossford, near Carluke, at about 18:20 on Saturday.
Police said he was new to the area and described him as being about 5ft 4in tall, of slim build with grey hair.
Mr Clark was last seen wearing dark navy trousers, a green fleece top and black shoes with Velcro straps. He may also have been wearing gloves.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said the pensioner may have become lost or disorientated.
Police have urged anyone who has seen him or knows where he is to get in touch.
