Janey Godley wins Billy Connolly Glasgow comedy award
Janey Godley has won the inaugural Billy Connolly Spirit of Glasgow Award at the city's comedy festival.
Judges said Godley, who found viral fame with online sketches about Nicola Sturgeon, personified the city spirit.
The award, named after Scotland's best-known comedian, was announced on the last day of the Glasgow International Comedy Festival.
Sir Billy appeared on screen to announce the prize, saying Godley was "a worthy winner".
He said: "She's been a pal of mine for about five or six years. We met in New Zealand when she was performing.
"I took her to see my show - almost killing her on the way. I have a weird way of crossing the road. It took her a while to get used to it.
"She's a great girl, a great comedian and an extraordinary life story."
Godley is having cancer treatment again after last year announcing she was clear of the disease.
Accepting the award, Godley said: "I can't believe I've won this. I have won an award from a man that I've admired since I was a child."
Holding up the prize, she said "This is going to be my tombstone."
The award, a self-portrait of Sir Billy etched in glass, was presented by festival director Krista MacDonald and Two Doors Down star and judge, Elaine C Smith.
The five other nominees were Scott Agnew, Paul Black, Craig Hill, Kieran Hodgson and Susie McCabe.