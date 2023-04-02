Man dies after three pedestrians hit by van in Strathaven
A man has died after he and two other pedestrians were hit by a van in South Lanarkshire.
The 29-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene on Glasgow Road, Strathaven, at about 10:50 on Saturday.
A 52-year-old woman is in a serious but stable condition at Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow. A 24-year-old woman was treated in hospital and has since been discharged.
The 47-year-old van driver was arrested and released pending further inquiries.
Police Scotland closed the road for almost five hours after the incident.
A force spokesperson said: "Although a number of people assisted at the time, we would still ask for witnesses to the crash, or motorists with dash-cam footage capturing the collision to get in touch."
