Detectives arrest man over Renton flat fire death

Charles WilsonPolice Scotland
Charles Wilson, 40 was found dead in his flat in Renton

Detectives investigating the death of a man, whose body was discovered following a flat fire in West Dunbartonshire, have made an arrest.

Charles Wilson, 40, was found with fatal injuries in the bedroom of his home in Tontine Park, in the village of Renton, at about 07:25 last Saturday.

Emergency services pronounced him dead at the scene.

Police Scotland confirmed a 42-year-old man had been arrested. A spokesman added: "Inquiries are continuing."

There was a police presence outside the flat in Renton on Sunday

