Ten men arrested over Scottish League Cup final disorder
- Published
Ten men have been arrested in connection with disorder at the Scottish League Cup final last month.
Police were investigating a mass brawl outside Hampden Park in Glasgow on the morning of 26 February, about six hours before Celtic beat Rangers 2-1.
Eight men, aged between 17 and 25, were arrested and released on an undertaking.
Two other men, aged 43 and 21, appeared at Glasgow Sheriff Court on Thursday, while enquiries are continuing.
Police Scotland said a report would be submitted to the procurator fiscal.
The force said the arrests showed that "such violence and disorder has no place in football".
Enquiries would continue to try to identify those responsible for the disorder inside and outside of Hampden at the fixture, it said.
"We are committed to working with our partners to maximise the safety of all persons attending football fixtures," the force added.
A spokesperson for the Scottish Professional Football League said the governing body had been working closely with Police Scotland and the Scottish Football Association to "investigate and address the unacceptable behaviour of a small minority of supporters" at the final.
"We are encouraged by the progress which has already been made and look forward to more of the individuals involved being identified in the near future," the spokesperson added.