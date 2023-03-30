Shipwreck whisky to be auctioned after 128 years
A whisky collection rescued by divers from a 128-year-old shipwreck is expected to fetch thousands of pounds at a Glasgow auction.
The SS Wallachia sank in the Firth of Clyde in 1895 while carrying a collection of whisky and beer.
The precious cargo was thought to have been lost forever until it was found in 1977 by the Girvan Sub-Aqua Club.
One diver is now selling his find which experts believe could go for between £3,000 and £5,000.
His collection features what is thought to be one of only two decanters of Wilkinson's Famous Liqueur Whisky recovered from the wreck.
It goes under the hammer on 14 April at McTear's.
Sir William Burrell, best known for the famous and extensive Burrell Collection of artwork in Pollok Park in Glasgow, bought the Wallachia to ship goods to the British Empire.
The cargo on board the steamship, which also included coal, clothing and books, was due to be taken to the West Indies.
The SS Wallachia set off from Glasgow on 29 September 1895 in poor conditions, with the fog gradually thickening throughout the day.
But as the crew slowly eased down the river, a Norwegian steamship suddenly appeared out of the fog. The vessels collided and the Wallachia sank within 25 minutes.
It lay undisturbed for more than 80 years until the steamer was found by the Girvan Sub-Aqua Club divers, who were diving on an unknown obstruction which had entangled a fisherman's nets.
Ewan Thomson, McTear's whisky specialist, said: "This is a wonderful collection, with a truly historic story to tell.
"Although individual bottles of 'Wallachia whisky' have been sold in the past, this is the largest and best preserved selection to go under the hammer.
"The decanter is a particularly notable find, being one of only two recovered from the ship and, as far as we know, it is the only one to ever come to auction.
"The lot includes seven bottles and half bottles of whisky from historic brands Robert Brown's Four Crowns blend - a popular brand that received a royal warrant from Edward VII - and Charles Wilkinson, along with two bottles of McEwan's Export beer."
Mr Thomson said there has been a lot of interest in the collection, but he believed most were interested in the bottles as collectors' items rather than for drinking.
He said: "Reports from those who have been brave enough to sample these whiskies in the past range from 'elegant and moving' to an 'utter abomination', suggesting that anyone looking to sample this particular 125-year-old amber nectar should tread carefully."