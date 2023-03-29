Rangers fan jailed for hitting Celtic physio with bottle
A Rangers fan who left a Celtic physio scarred for life after throwing a bottle at him during an Old Firm match has been jailed for a year.
Alan Crawford, 33, of Grangemouth was sentenced at Glasgow Sheriff Court over what a judge described as an act of "mindless violence".
Daniel Friel needed four stitches after being hit on the head by the bottle at Ibrox on 3 April last year.
Crawford was also handed a five-year ban from attending football matches.
He admitted throwing the bottle towards Mr Friel, which struck his head "to his severe injury and permanent disfigurement".
Sheriff Tony Kelly said it was an act of "reprehensible conduct".
He added: "You assaulted the complainer by throwing a bottle which struck him on the head.
"This was an attack on a person in the course of his employment. The throwing of the bottle was an act of mindless violence."
CCTV was shown to the court which showed Mr Friel being hit by the bottle about 15 minutes after the match kicked off.
Defence agent Harvie Diamond said Crawford felt remorse for his actions and urged the sheriff to consider alternatives to custody.
Mr Diamond said: "He said to me that if he could take the injury away from the physiotherapist who was hit and impose the injury on himself, he would do that.
"In three seconds of his life he picked up a bottle, threw it and unfortunately hit the physiotherapist."
Celtic went on to win the game 2-1.