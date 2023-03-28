Police probe after Rangers coach reportedly headbutts Celtic boss
- Published
A Rangers coach is being investigated by police over an alleged headbutt on Celtic Women manager Fran Alonso.
Craig McPherson approached Alonso at the end of a dramatic Scottish Women's Premier League clash, which was televised on Sky Sports.
The incident happened at the full-time whistle after Celtic equalised in the 99th minute.
Police Scotland confirmed it had received a report about the match at Broadwood Stadium on Monday.
A force spokesperson said: "Inquiries to establish any criminality are at an early stage."
Speaking after the game, Alonso told Sky Sports: "Someone pushed me from behind. I never talked to him the whole game.
"I was called a little rat, but I don't know why."
When asked about incident, Rangers manager Malky Thomson said: "Without me seeing it I wouldn't comment.
"If that is the case there will be an investigation and we will look at it."
Away side Celtic earned a point in the match thanks to a late equaliser by Caitlin Hayes.
After a video of the apparent headbutt circulated on social media, a spokesperson for the club said: "Clearly this is a hugely concerning incident, falling well below any acceptable standard."We understand the matter is now being investigated and it will be up to all relevant authorities to take any appropriate action."
Rangers and the SWPL have been approached for comment.