Unconscious diver rescued by Oban lifeboat crew
- Published
A diver has been rescued by lifeboat crews after being found face down in the water off the Argyll coast.
The man had been freediving with four friends off Maiden Island, to the north of Oban Bay, on Monday.
They raised the alarm at about 15:00 after finding him not breathing and unconscious after surfacing, according to Oban RNLI.
The crew of a fishing boat assisted the casualty, and paramedics were taken to the scene by the lifeboat crew.
The diver was given oxygen and transferred to hospital but there was no word on his condition.
Oban Lifeboat coxswain Ally Cerexhe paid tribute to those involved in the rescue.
He said: "This was a multi-agency rescue, not just involving our colleagues from the Scottish Ambulance Service but also coastguard teams on the shore and the coastguard helicopter Rescue 199 from Prestwick.
"We'd particularly like to thank the crew of a local fishing boat who were helping on the scene when we arrived."