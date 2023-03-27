40-year-old who died following flat fire in Renton named
A man found dead following a flat fire in West Dunbartonshire has been named by police.
Charles Wilson, 40, from Renton, was found in the property with serious injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.
Emergency services had been called to a fire in a flat in Tontine Park, Renton, just before 07.30 on Saturday.
Mr Wilson's death is being treated as suspicious and a murder inquiry has been launched.
Det Ch Insp Lynsey Watters said: "Our thoughts are with Mr Wilson's family and we are providing them with support at this very difficult time.
"Our investigation into his murder is ongoing and I would urge anyone who can help to get in touch as soon as you can."
Mr Wilson was last seen alive at his flat about 10:45 on Friday.
Police are looking to work out his movements between then and when his body was discovered on Saturday morning.
Det Ch Insp Watters said an additional police presence would remain in the area as door-to-door inquiries continued.
An online portal has also been set up to encourage members of the public to submit information.