Murder inquiry after man's body found in Renton flat fire
- Published
Police have launched a murder inquiry after a man's body was found in a fire at a flat in West Dunbartonshire.
Officers said they were made aware of the blaze in Tontine Park, Renton, at about 07:25 on Saturday.
The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service found the man with fatal injuries in a bedroom of the property.
After a post-mortem examination on Sunday, a murder probe was launched with detectives from Police Scotland's major investigation team.
The man was last seen alive by a friend at the flat at about 10:45 on Friday.
Police said his family had been informed and appealed for anyone with information to get in touch.
Det Ch Insp Christopher Thompson said: "Door-to-door inquiries have been carried out and officers continue to gather relevant CCTV footage for information that could assist in tracing whoever is responsible for this murder.
"We are also working to establish a motive and are in the process of piecing together the deceased's last known movements to find out as much detail as possible on the circumstances surrounding this death."