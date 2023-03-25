Driver, 19, dies in M8 crash with stationary lorry
A teenager has died in a crash with a stationary lorry on a motorway in North Lanarkshire.
The 19-year-old hit the Iveco HGV while driving a Toyota Yaris on the M8 near Newhouse at about 01:50 on Saturday.
Police said he died at the scene of the collision on the westbound carriageway, near junction six.
Sgt Craig McDonald appealed for information and dashcam footage from anyone who was driving on the M8 in this area at the time.
He said: "Our thoughts are with the family of the man who died at this difficult time.
"Our investigation into the crash is continuing and I would appeal to any witnesses to contact us.
"I would also appeal to anyone driving on the M8 here around this time, who has dashcam footage to come forward."