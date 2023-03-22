ScotRail to operate more trains for Euro 2024 matches
ScotRail has announced extra train services and carriages for Scotland's Euro 2024 qualifiers at Hampden.
There will be additional trains between Glasgow Central and Neilston for the matches against Cyprus on Saturday and Spain on Tuesday.
Commuters have been warned that trains will be busy. Mount Florida station near the national stadium is expected to take the brunt of the congestion.
Queuing systems will be in place at Mount Florida and Glasgow Central.
Phil Campbell, ScotRail Head of Customer Operations, asked customers to buy tickets in advance to keep people moving as "quickly and safely as possible."
Scotrail also reminded fans that the carrying and consumption of alcohol is banned on trains and in stations.
