Glasgow cuts £22m from health and social care services
- Published
Glasgow's Health and Social Care Partnership (HSCP) has revealed budget cuts of nearly £22m.
The Integration Joint Board - which administers social care, addiction and homelessness services - approved the cuts, including the loss of 197 full-time equivalent posts.
The partnership said it had worked to produce a "balanced budget" that "minimises the impact on services".
The GMB union warned it would have a "devastating" affect on service users.
Funding for self-directed support, which allows disabled people to organise their own package of care, is to be slashed by £2.3m.
A report by the Integration Joint Board said it could result in 13-month waits for care packages, while there will be no transitionary fund for children moving into adult services.
The number of home care hours will also be cut to bring in savings of £900,000.
A total of 197 full-time equivalent posts are expected to be lost.
Other savings include a reduction in day care services for older people, fewer care home beds and the defunding of a service for children of parents with addictions issues.
Unison staged a protest outside HSCP headquarters
And GMB Scotland organiser Sean Baillie told the BBC that Glasgow's community health teams were being "absolutely destroyed".
"It's going to have a huge, huge devastating impact not only to workers and service users but also the wider communities," he said.
Mr Baillie said unions had been told that Glasgow's HSCP expects to run out of funds by September.
He added: "There's going to be an emergency situation then where more cuts are found or the care services are paused."
Lorraine Morris, a GMB union member and home carer for Glasgow HSCP, told BBC Scotland that increasing workloads due to sickness were already putting a strain on her ability to provide "adequate care".
"I do what I have to do, but I worry that that client needs more. We don't have the time. If we are worried about them, we will email in, but that again takes time.
"Sometimes my clients will joke, 'I've blinked and I've missed you.'"
Significant pressure
Colleague Clairelee Kelly, who has worked as a carer for three years, said they only get about 20 minutes with each client when travelling time is considered.
She added: "As soon as you leave your house in the morning, the clock is ticking. And you are concerned you're going to meet their requirements.
"You don't want to fail your client. You want to provide the care that they deserve."
The Integration Joint Board - which is made up of eight voting members from the council and eight non-executive members appointed by the Scottish government - passed the amended motion on the HSCP budget.
Members also passed an amendment which warned of the potential risk of the HSCP being unable to fulfil its statutory duty to provide social care to Glasgow residents.
Ahead of the vote, a spokesperson for the Glasgow HSCP said: "The pressure on public service budgets is significant - and high inflation means that this year has been a particular challenge.
"Officers have worked hard to bring forward a balanced budget that, wherever possible, minimises the impact on services and invests in priorities which board members will consider."