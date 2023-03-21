CCTV released as part of cup final disorder probe
Police Scotland has released images of 11 individuals as part of its investigation into a mass brawl outside Hampden Park in February.
The disturbance took place about six hours before Rangers and Celtic played each other in the Scottish League Cup final.
Officers have released images of 11 individuals they believe can assist with their investigation.
No arrests were made at the time of the incident on 26 February.
Police Scotland is asking anyone who may recognise the people shown in the images, or who has any information which may assist, to contact them.
