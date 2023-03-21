Gary the Gorilla statue stolen from Carluke garden centre
- Published
Thieves have stolen an 8ft gorilla ornament from a Lanarkshire garden centre.
The fibre-glass structure, named Gary the Gorilla, has become popular with customers at Reynard Nursery in Carluke over the past 10 years.
Owner Andrew Scott has posted a tongue-in-cheek video online pleading for Gary's safe return, but insists it is a serious situation.
The crime occurred between 22:30 on Sunday and 00:00 on Monday.
Mr Scott said he was bemused as to why someone would steal the ornament.
He told BBC Scotland: "I'm really annoyed about it, I understand the funny side of it but I'm taking this very seriously, he's worth a fair bit of money.
"It wasn't a Young Farmers' prank, this was planned."
Mr Scott said CCTV showed a car arriving at the nursery around 22:30, with the occupants getting out and unbolting the ornament.
A van returned nearly two hours later and removed Gary from the premises.
The van was seen leaving the garden centre and heading in the "general Glasgow" direction.
The gorilla is used as a signpost to the garden centre by couriers and customers. Owners dress Gary up for occasions like Christmas and he even was seen sporting a face mask during the pandemic.
Police have said inquires are ongoing and anyone with information should contact. them.