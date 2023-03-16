Community grant for pier once home to Vital Spark puffer
- Published
A community group has secured a £45,000 UK government grant to to buy a pier in Argyll and Bute.
The Inveraray pier was formerly home to the historic puffer, the Vital Spark, but has been closed to the public for the past nine years.
The group Inspire Inveraray had been fundraising to buy and refurbish the structure.
Director Alyssa Stewart said it had been trapped in a cycle of "neglectful private ownership"
The group big for government funding as part of efforts to raise £100,000 to bring the pier into community ownership,.
It was confirmed this week they had been awarded £44,332 from the UK government's community ownership fund, helping them reach their final target.
Famous vessel
The B-listed pier has been at the heart of the Royal Burgh's community for generations.
The structure was originally built by the third Duke of Argyll in the 1700s, before being extended in 1836.
This isn't the first time the community of Inveraray have pulled together to fundraise for its preservation. In 1800, a £200 grant and £400 fundraised by the community allowed the town to pay for the 100ft (30-metre) pier to be extended.
It is also well-known as home to famous vessel, the Vital Spark - one of the last sea-going puffers in Scotland.
Having had various names throughout its lifespan, it was eventually renamed after the fictional vessel in Neil Munro's Para Handy book series and BBC TV adaptation. The vessel is also currently undergoing refurbishment.
Inspire Inveraray are now looking to begin the formal process of buying the pier from the private owner.
Once restored, the group said the pier will allow activities such as fishing, diving, boat trips and other water sports.
It is hoped that boats crossing Loch Fyne will also once again be able to dock at Inveraray Pier, bringing more visitors to the town.
Ms Stewart said it is an exciting time for the town and the pier will be an asset to the community.
Over the last three years locals have raised £32,000 towards the purchase. A further £30,000 grant was secured from the Scottish government in January.
Linda Divers from Inspire Inveraray said the group had been "overwhelmed" by the support.
She said: "There has been collection cans in every shop and donations just handed to us in the street."