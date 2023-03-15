Man cleared of immigration raid protest charges
A man has been acquitted of charges related to a mass protest in Glasgow over Home Office immigration raids.
Nicholas Sigsworth, 33, was alleged to have resisted, obstructed or hindered three officers in Kenmure Street.
Crowds had surrounded a Home Office van in the Pollokshields area on 13 May 2021 after two Sikh men were detained for alleged immigration violations.
The charge stated Mr Sigsworth, from York, repeatedly refused to leave a vehicle during the demonstration.
It was claimed Mr Sigsworth went on to struggle with the constables trying to remove him from a Skoda Fabia which was blocking the road.
Mr Sigsworth faced an alternative charge of conducting himself in a disorderly manner by refusing to leave a car, struggling with officers and committing breach of the peace.
PC Steven Fergus, 34, told Glasgow Sheriff Court a request was broadcast to the crowd for the owner of a Skoda Fabia - parked across two lanes - to identify themselves.
He told the court nobody claimed ownership so a recovery vehicle later attended to remove it.
A member of the public then went under the vehicle while Mr Sigsworth entered the Skoda.
PC Fergus said: "He immediately tried to close the door of the vehicle but myself and a colleague took hold of the door before it was closed."
The officer told the court that Mr Sigsworth failed to engage with him or other officers, and resisted "by tensing his arms" and trying pull himself back into the vehicle when handcuffed.
Paul Gallagher, defending, asked the officer if it was possible that Mr Sigsworth did not hear the request for the Skoda to be removed.
PC Fergus replied: "It is possible."
Sheriff Amel Elfallah found Mr Sigsworth not guilty of the charge.