Man who died after being hit by car in Paisley named by police

Stuart CrawfordPolice Scotland

A pedestrian who died after being struck by a car in Paisley, Renfrewshire, has been named by police.

Stuart Crawford, 37, was walking on Causeyside Street when he was hit by a silver Ford Fiesta at about 22:15 on Saturday.

He was pronounced dead at the scene. No-one else was injured.

Police are keen to trace the drivers of a red Ford Fiesta and a silver estate car, possibly a taxi, as they may have witnessed the crash.

Sgt Christopher Hoggan also urged anyone with dashcam footage or private CCTV to contact Police Scotland on the non-emergency line.

He added: "Our thoughts remain with Stuart's family and friends at this difficult time."

Related Topics

More on this story

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.