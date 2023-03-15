Runner rescued after fall from icy mountain ridge on Arran
- Published
A runner who fell a "significant distance" from an icy mountain ridge on the Isle of Arran has been airlifted to hospital.
Rescue crews said he suffered multiple injuries following the incident on the north buttress of Stacach Ridge.
Arran Mountain Rescue was called to the pass, which links Goatfell with North Goatfell, at about 15:00 on Tuesday.
The man was flown to Prestwick Airport before being taken to hospital. His condition is unknown.
HM Coastguard's Rescue 199 helicopter was deployed from Prestwick, South Ayrshire.
Arran Mountain Rescue said: "Thankfully the cloud lifted shortly after the call which allowed Rescue 199 to drop their winchman down to the casualty to start treatment, before picking up several team members and dropping them on the ridge.
"The winchman and team members packaged the casualty before he was winched onboard and flown to hospital.
"Thank you to everyone for their help and we wish the casualty a speedy recovery."
An HM Coastguard spokesperson said the man was taken to Prestwick Airport before being handed over to the Scottish Ambulance Service.
The Scottish Ambulance Service and Police Scotland have been contacted for comment.