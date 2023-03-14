NASUWT teaching union says pay offer 'not good enough'
Members of the NASUWT teaching union remain locked in a long-running pay dispute after voting narrowly in favour of the latest offer.
Of members who voted in the ballot, 52% backed the pay deal, while 48% rejected it. The union said the result suggested the offer was "not good enough".
It comes after the EIS and SSTA unions accepted the proposal.
The Scottish government has described the deal as "fair, affordable and sustainable".
It will see teachers receive a 7% pay rise backdated to last April, a further 5% next month and 2% in January.
The NASUWT reported that 46% of members who responded to the ballot said they disagreed with or were angry about the latest offer, while 39% said they were disappointed with the offer but believed that it was necessary in the circumstances.
A further 13% said they agreed with the offer.
The union said 47% were concerned the pay proposal would have a negative impact on teacher morale, compared with 16% who said it would have a positive impact.
The NASUWT confirmed that its dispute with the Scottish government and Cosla would continue.
'Fed up'
General secretary Dr Patrick Roach said: "It is clear that our members are fed up with being taken for granted, with the interminable delays and with the secretive way in which the Scottish government and the employers have acted."
He added: "Teachers have endured more than a decade of cuts to their pay alongside rising levels of workload and worsening working conditions which still need to be addressed.
"Our members have voted in almost equal measure on acceptance and rejection of the latest offer, indicating that this belated deal is not good enough.
"The Scottish government and Cosla need to take responsibility for the breakdown of industrial relations seen over recent months and for the disruption it caused."
The EIS, SSTA and NASUWT teaching unions have been in a year-long industrial dispute with councils.
The deadlock was broken last week when councils, using extra money from the Scottish government, made a fresh offer that would see most teachers' salaries rise by £5,200 in April.
The EIS paused targeted strikes that were being held in constituencies of senior politicians including First Minister Nicola Sturgeon and Deputy First Minister John Swinney.
Members of the SSTA and EIS voted overwhelmingly to accept the deal last week.
After the EIS accepted the offer, Education Secretary Shirley-Anne Somerville said: "Teachers in Scotland are already the best paid in the UK and this deal will mean a salary rise of £5,200 in April for most teachers, and a cumulative rise of 33% since January 2018.
"A resolution to this dispute and an end to the threat of further strike disruption in our schools will be a huge relief for children, young people, parents, carers, and teachers, too."