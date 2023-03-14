Former leader quits North Lanarkshire Council amid fresh accusations
The former leader of North Lanarkshire Council has resigned from the local authority and the SNP.
Jordan Linden stepped down as leader in July amid accusations of groping and sexual harassment, leading to the collapse of his party's administration.
He has now quit the council after fresh claims of misconduct, dating back to 2015, were published in the Sunday Mail.
Mr Linden refutes the allegations and has vowed to "robustly" defend himself.
A by-election will be held to select his replacement in the Bellshill ward.
Mr Linden said he was stepping down due to the "extreme impact" of the accusations.
"It breaks my heart to give up the job I love, but I now plan to step back from politics for the foreseeable future," he said.
"In resigning, I want to be clear, I refute the recent allegations and I will robustly defend myself.
"I thank the people of Bellshill for allowing me the privilege of my life, in representing them on the council.
"I hope that in making this decision, me and those closest to me, are now allowed to live in peace in the days and weeks ahead."
Mr Linden was installed as North Lanarkshire Council leader after it changed hands in last year's council election.
However, Labour regained control of the local authority when Mr Linden resigned in response to misconduct allegations.
In a statement released at the time, the Bellshill representative said that he had never "approached any personal interaction with ill intent", but accepted his behaviour at a party in 2019 had caused "a sense of discomfort".
A North Lanarkshire Council spokesperson said: "Councillor Jordan Linden has intimated to the chief executive his resignation as an elected member.
"Arrangements for a by-election in the Bellshill ward will be announced in due course."