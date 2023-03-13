Tommy Sheridan 'heartbroken' after his mother dies in flat fire
- Published
Former Scottish Socialist Party leader Tommy Sheridan says he is "heartbroken" over the death of his mother in a fire at her home in Glasgow.
Alice Sheridan, 84, died at the flat on Invergyle Drive in the city's Cardonald on Sunday evening.
Police Scotland said emergency services attended at 19:55, but Ms Sheridan was pronounced dead at the scene.
Mr Sheridan, a former MSP, said the circumstances of the fire were still being investigated.
In post on social media, he wrote: "Our hearts are broken. Our wonderful mum Alice Sheridan died in a fire within her flat in Cardonald.
"She was everything to us. Our inspiration and muse. She fought against injustice all her life. Rest In Eternal Peace Mum."
The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) said four fire engines attended the incident.
David Murdoch, SFRS area commander for Glasgow, said: "Our thoughts are very much with her family, friends and all of those affected at this difficult time.
"A joint investigation between SFRS and Police Scotland is ongoing."
Mr Sheridan rose to prominence in Scotland as the public face of a campaign against paying the controversial poll tax in the late 1980s.
He formed the Scottish Socialist Party in the late 1990s, which won six seats at its peak during the 2003 Scottish parliament election.
Alice Sheridan often stood as a candidate for the party and the Solidarity party which Mr Sheridan subsequently led.