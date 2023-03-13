Police Scotland dog and handler honoured at Crufts
A Police Scotland officer and her German Shepherd, who fought through injury to find a missing woman, have been honoured at Crufts.
PC Carly Fulton broke her heel during a missing person search but carried on, at times on her hands and knees, to find a woman in Carluke, Lanarkshire, last August.
Despite the officer's injuries, the pair kept going and found the woman.
PC Fulton and dog Ben won a 'team of the year' award at the event on Sunday.
Six-year-old Ben is a Belgian Malinois and German Shephard crossbreed who is trained as a general purpose dog.
He can help find missing people, track suspects and recover evidence.
PC Fulton said: "Ben was my first dog when I joined the National dog unit and I'm always amazed at the power of his nose and what dogs bring to policing to save lives.
"I'm grateful to receive this award but after my injury, I'm just glad to be back at work with my dogs."
Local police were joined by a helicopter and licensed search officers during the missing person search last year, but their progress was limited due to difficult woodland and overgrowth.
PC Fulton and Ben, carried on despite the conditions, however the officer lost her footing causing her to break her heel and tear ligaments in her ankle and foot.
She needed rehabilitation for her injuries before returning to full duties six months later.
Ch Supt Tracey Robinson, Head of specialist services, congratulated them on the award which she said "recognises their incredible determination and dedication to public service".