Man in hospital after 'shockingly violent' Glasgow attack
A man is in hospital after a "shockingly violent" unprovoked attack by youths as he walked through a park in Glasgow.
Police Scotland said the 56-year-old was set upon in Govanhill Park at about 23:50 on Friday night.
He remains in hospital for treatment to his injuries.
Police said the youths made a lot of noise during the attack, and have urged anyone who may have seen them to come forward.
Det Con Glenn Clark, from Cathcart CID, said: "This was a shockingly violent and unprovoked attack and we are carrying out extensive enquiries to identify and trace the youths responsible.
"We are asking anyone with information, or who may have seen anything in the area around the time of the incident, to please come forward."