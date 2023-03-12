Salvage operation begins after tug tragedy
An operation has begun to raise a tug that capsized in the River Clyde, with the loss of two lives.
George Taft, 65, and Ian Catterson, 73, died when the boat sank off Greenock a fortnight ago.
The tug was believed to have been escorting a small cruise ship into harbour when it suddenly overturned.
A 200m exclusion zone and drone ban have been put in place for the salvage operation. The bodies of the crew members have already been recovered.
The tragedy happened just outside Greenock's East India Harbour at about 15:30 on Friday 24 February.
One eyewitness told the BBC the tug capsized "pretty instantaneously".
A coastguard rescue vessel was on the scene within minutes, and a search operation continued into the evening.
It was confirmed the following day that both men on board had died.
The tug, named Biter, was operated by Clyde Marine Services.
The Marine Accident Investigation Branch has begun an investigation.