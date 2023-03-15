The hidden cost of soothing my throat after cancer
Jim Melvin is recovering from throat cancer - but he and wife Liz are also having to deal with the emotional and financial costs of battling the disease.
Retired taxi driver Jim, from East Kilbride, had to have a tracheotomy 18 months ago because of his radiotherapy treatment.
That has left him with anxiety, while having to adapt to the physical impact of the surgical hole in his neck.
And there is also a financial cost for the couple. Liz says they have to cut back on some of their weekly shopping to afford the things they need.
Jim, 71, has three or four boxes of ice lollies a week to soothe his dry throat.
Their weekly bill for tissues, which are needed to mop up saliva from the tracheotomy, has increased by £15.40 a week.
In total, they are spending £52 a week on tissues and ice lollies.
"It's hard to afford these things. It sounds strange, but it all adds up," said Liz, a retired office assistant.
"Instead I cut a loaf of bread from the shopping and buy two pints of milk instead of four, things like that."
They also have to buy clothing which is wide enough for Jim's breathing tube.
"It also costs a lot to buy new tops all the time and I'm washing them all the time too, which costs a lot in laundry bills."
Liz was speaking to BBC Scotland on behalf of her husband as it is difficult for him to talk.
Jim was diagnosed with oesophageal cancer after going to the doctor with a hoarse voice in March 2021, thinking he had a cold.
He had radiotherapy every day for six weeks.
Liz said this had made him anxious because he felt very claustrophobic in the plastic head mask that covered his head and shoulders.
"We thought he was having panic attacks in the evenings after the daily radiotherapy sessions.
"I would play him calming music but then the doctor saw on a scan his airway was closed and rushed him into hospital.
"The side effects of radiotherapy can be that your airway closes up so you need to get a tracheotomy.
"It was frightening for him not being able to breathe."
Jim uses up to 200 tissues a day to wipe away saliva.
"It can be embarrassing for him as it can come out unexpectedly," said Liz.
"Jim suffers from anxiety as a result. At first he thought it was just happening to him, but now he's found out it happens to everyone with a tracheotomy."
Father-of-three Jim is now recovering from throat cancer.
Liz said: "We can't say he's over it until five years have passed, but the doctor says there are no lumps and bumps there now.
"All this has been very bad for his mental health, it's made him very anxious."
She added: "I'm glad Jim has survived, he's come through a lot.
"The worst he's been through before this was man flu, so it's been an horrendous step for him - but he's getting there."
Dame Laura Lee, chief executive of cancer charity Maggie's, said the unexpected additional costs of cancer could be as much as £900 a month for some people.
"That then takes a toll on mental health, leading to increased anxiety and depression," she said.
"These hidden costs have always been there, but they are compounded by the drop in income that usually comes with a diagnosis and the current cost of living crisis.
"Coping with the cost of cancer is far harder today."