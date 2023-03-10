Death of starving toddler could have been avoided - sheriff
- Published
The death of a toddler who starved to death in a filthy flat could have been avoided, a sheriff has ruled.
Lauren Wade went without proper food or care for months and was riddled with head lice when she was found unresponsive in Sighthill, Glasgow.
The two-year-old was pronounced dead after she arrived at hospital in March 2015, a fatal accident inquiry heard.
Her mother Margaret Wade, 41, and partner Marie Sweeney, 40, were jailed in 2019 for six years and four months.
The couple - who had been accused of killing Lauren - pled guilty to the reduced charge of neglecting the toddler between June 2014 and March 2015.
In his ruling, Sheriff Turnbull said: "Lauren's death occurred in circumstances which ought to give rise to serious public concern."
A post mortem found the cause of death was "complications of malnutrition".
The inquiry at Glasgow Sheriff Court was held last summer to examine the facts surrounding this.
It heard that Margaret Wade had visited a doctor with another daughter in February 2015 - six weeks before Lauren died.
There was no medical record update for Lauren, but the sheriff stated it was "probable" that Lauren was also at the appointment.
Sheriff Turnbull said it was "surprising" that the doctor did not give evidence to the inquiry, as they were likely the last healthcare professional to see Lauren alive.
The sheriff also said if Wade had asked the doctor to examine the her, "it might realistically have resulted in Lauren's death being avoided".
He said "for reasons unexplained" she chose not to take that precaution.
Lauren lived in the Glasgow flat with her parents and two older sisters.
The inquiry heard that in June 2014 there was an unannounced visit from the children's school nurse, Sharon McIntyre, after they were found to have headlice.
Ms McIntyre told the court there was a mattress on the floor in front of the TV and a large pile of clothes. She recalled Lauren tried to climb up on her lap.
She said: "I remember trying to hold her off as she was in a vest and a nappy and she was grubby, so I didn't want her crawling on me."
Visits also took place from the family's health visitor Irene Solley in June 2014.
Ms Solley said on the first visit she caught Lauren playing with a battery and said the flat was in "disarray."
But when she returned with a social worker the following week it was "neat and tidy."
As a result Ms Solley said she saw no reason to change her health visitor status from 'low' to 'needing attention'.
'Considerable regret'
The inquiry also heard Lauren had been deemed to be low-risk during an early visit after she was born.
She was not due to be reassessed until she was aged between 27 to 30 months.
Sheriff Turnbull said "absent evidence" of what happened between the last health visitor appointment and Lauren's death eight months later was "a matter of considerable regret".
However, he said it was "speculation as to what would have happened next" had Lauren been re-categorised to a higher risk level.
He said: "Lauren's death was the fault of Margaret Wade and Marie Sweeney.
"They each accepted their guilt to wilfully ill-treating, neglecting and exposing Lauren and her siblings in a manner likely to cause her unnecessary suffering or injury to health."
The sheriff said there were "no defects in the system of working" which contributed to Lauren's death.
He also stated there were no recommendations that he could make.