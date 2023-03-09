Woman, 58, dies after being hit by car in Glasgow
A 58-year-old pedestrian has been killed in a crash in Glasgow, police have confirmed.
The woman was on Dougrie Road in Castlemilk when she was hit by a car at about 19:30 on Wednesday.
Police Scotland said the woman died at the scene. The man driving the Peugeot involved in the incident did not require medical treatment.
Officers have appealed for witnesses or anyone with dashcam footage from the area to contact them.
PC Derek Niven said: "Although we have spoken to a number of people who stopped to help at the scene, we would still like to hear from anyone who witnessed the crash."
