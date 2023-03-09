Two more men arrested over Greenock shooting
- Published
Two more men, aged 38 and 27, have been arrested in connection with the death of a man who was shot outside his home in Inverclyde.
Neil Canney, 37, was found seriously injured on Nairn Road, Greenock on 28 February.
He was taken to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow where he died a short time later.
The 38-year-old man has been charged and is due to appear at Greenock Sheriff Court on Thursday.
Police said the investigation into Mr Canney's death remains ongoing.
Two other men, aged 22 and 28, have already been arrested and charged in connection with the incident.
Both appeared at Greenock Sheriff Court earlier this week.