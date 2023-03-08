Carer jailed for stealing £20,000 from Glasgow OAP
- Published
A carer who stole £20,000 from a vulnerable elderly patient after using her bank card to withdraw money has been jailed for 14 months.
Linda Dobbie, 50, embezzled the cash from Anne Beck at various ATMs in Glasgow between July 2017 and December 2018.
Dobbie, who was employed by firm Carr Gomm, told police she used the money to pay back her son's drug debt.
The first offender pled guilty last month at Glasgow Sheriff Court.
'Position of trust'
The court heard that Miss Beck - who was aged between 71 and 73 - suffers from reduced mobility and severe mental health issues.
It was also stated she has poor hearing and her judgement has been affected by the fact she has taken strong medication for most of her life.
Prosecutor Katie Bell said: "Miss Beck was unaware of this incident which was exploited due to her health condition and carers looking after her finances."
Dobbie was described as being in a "position of trust".
The hearing was told a witness became suspicious after she discovered that some of Ms Beck's bank statements were missing around December 2018.
Weekly withdrawals
New statements were ordered and the witness noticed there was an ongoing course of action.
Ms Bell said: "She became aware large sums of money appeared to be missing from the account and she carried out her own inquiries to confirm anything suspicious before contacting the police."
It was noted that £300 was being withdrawn regularly, with the first transaction taking place on 12 July 2017.
Similar withdrawals were made on a weekly basis, sometimes twice a week, until December 2018.
'Gross breach of trust'
Miss Bell added: "She said she was under pressure as her son owed money to a drug dealer."
Grazia Robertson, defending, told the court that Dobbie received no financial benefit from the embezzlement.
Sheriff Michael Hanlon stated at the earlier hearing: "Due to the seriousness, no matter what the background circumstances are it goes without saying this was a gross breach of trust on a vulnerable adult."