Second man arrested over doorstep shooting death

Neil CanneyPolice Scotland
Neil Canney, 37, died after he was found critically injured outside his house on Nairn Road, Greenock

A second man has been arrested and charged in connection with the death of Neil Canney in Inverclyde.

Mr Canney, 37, was shot after a number of people in dark clothing approached his house on Nairn Road, Greenock, at about 01:15 on Tuesday.

He was taken by ambulance to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow but died a short time later.

The 28-year-old is expected to appear at Greenock Sheriff Court along with a 22-year-old man previously charged.

