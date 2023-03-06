Second man arrested over doorstep shooting death
- Published
A second man has been arrested and charged in connection with the death of Neil Canney in Inverclyde.
Mr Canney, 37, was shot after a number of people in dark clothing approached his house on Nairn Road, Greenock, at about 01:15 on Tuesday.
He was taken by ambulance to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow but died a short time later.
The 28-year-old is expected to appear at Greenock Sheriff Court along with a 22-year-old man previously charged.