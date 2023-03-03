Pedestrian, 64, dies a month after Glasgow crash
A 64-year-old woman has died in hospital after being injured in a crash in Glasgow city centre last month.
The woman, a pedestrian, was taken to Queen Elizabeth University Hospital after the incident involving a VW Tiguan car on Thursday 2 February.
The 57-year-old driver was not injured in the crash at the junction of Elmbank Street and St Vincent Street.
Road Policing officer, PC Amanda McKay, said: "Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the woman"
Police Scotland said inquiries to establish the full circumstances of the crash were ongoing.
PC McKay added: "I would appeal to anyone with any information who has not yet spoken to us to get in touch."
Another female pedestrian died in a separate incident on St Vincent Street on the same day, about 35 minutes earlier.
She was among six pedestrians killed on Scotland's roads in just 13 days at the end of January and the beginning of February.
It led to police issuing safety advice to all road users.