Man, 22, arrested over doorstep shooting death in Greenock
- Published
A 22-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the death of Neil Canney in Inverclyde.
Mr Canney, 37, was shot after a number of people in dark clothing approached his house on Nairn Road, Greenock, at about 01:15 on Tuesday.
He was taken by ambulance to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow but died a short time later.
Police Scotland said their inquiries were continuing and a report would be submitted to the procurator fiscal.
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.