Man, 22, arrested over doorstep shooting death in Greenock

Neil CanneyPolice Scotland
Neil Canney, 37, died after he was critically injured outside his house on Nairn Road, Greenock

A 22-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the death of Neil Canney in Inverclyde.

Mr Canney, 37, was shot after a number of people in dark clothing approached his house on Nairn Road, Greenock, at about 01:15 on Tuesday.

He was taken by ambulance to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow but died a short time later.

Police Scotland said their inquiries were continuing and a report would be submitted to the procurator fiscal.

Related Topics

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.