Fireworks thrown at police in mass disturbance in Dumbarton
Two men have been injured and police vehicles damaged after a large-scale disturbance in Dumbarton involving up to 300 people.
The group massed on Tuesday evening outside a house on Graham Road, where objects including bricks and fireworks were thrown at officers.
Police said they believe the people gathered due to "inaccurate information" circulating online.
Officers are working to identify those involved. No arrests have been made.
Officers removed the occupants from the house, which has since been boarded up and is currently not in use. However, police said up to 300 people had gathered at the location and refused to disperse.Two men were injured, one of whom was taken to the Royal Alexandra Hospital, after objects were thrown at police.
'Fear and alarm'Area Cdr Ch Insp Ryan McMurdo said: "What happened in Graham Road is totally unacceptable and I understand the fear and alarm it will have caused."He added: "As a result several police vehicles are out of service today which impacts directly on local policing."As a police officer, I will always uphold the rights of those who wish to engage in a peaceful protest.
"However, when that behaviour descends into criminality, resulting in the scenes we witnessed last night, then I will act and ensure those responsible will face the consequences of their actions."
Police Scotland said officers were carrying out door-to-door enquiries and a search of the area.
Anyone with information is being urged to contact Police Scotland.