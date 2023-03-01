Murder victim shot on doorstep in targeted attack in Greenock
A man who died after being shot on his doorstep in Inverclyde was the victim of a targeted attack, police have said.
Neil Canney, 37, was critically injured after a number of people in dark clothing approached his house on Nairn Road, Greenock, at about 01:15 on Tuesday.
He was taken to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow but died a short time later.
Police investigating the murder said they had yet to establish a motive.
No one else was injured but officers confirmed children were present inside the property at the time of the shooting.
Det Supt Cameron Miller said: "It does appear to have been a targeted incident. This is a shocking incident and our thoughts are with Mr Canney's family
"Extensive police inquiries are ongoing at this time and officers are gathering CCTV footage from the surrounding area."
Officers are also carrying out door-to-door inquiries and an incident caravan has been set up on Nairn Road.
Det Supt Miller added: "From our investigation so far we know that a number of people, described only as wearing dark clothing, turned up at the house on Nairn Road before Mr Canney was injured.
"It is then believed that the group dispersed towards Angus Road."
He urged anyone who was in Nairn Road or the immediate vicinity between 12:50 and 01:15 and who may have seen the suspects in the area or who may have dashcam footage from the street to contact the force.
The senior officer said: "This is a hugely traumatic incident for the family and friends of Neil.
"I believe the answer lies within the local community and I would urge anyone with any information to come forward or supply this information to the police anonymously.
"This is an appalling crime and there is no place for this behaviour within any community."
Police said information can also be shared anonymously via Crimestoppers and via a dedicated web portal.