Rangers fan admits throwing bottle at Celtic physio
A Rangers fan has admitted throwing a bottle at a Celtic physio and leaving permanent scarring during an Old Firm match last year.
Alan Crawford, 33, struck Daniel Friel on the head from the west enclosure at Ibrox on 3 April last year.
Glasgow Sheriff Court heard it caused a bleeding wound which required four stitches.
Crawford, of Grangemouth, pled guilty to assaulting Mr Friel to his severe injury and permanent disfigurement.
Mr Friel was sat next to the away dugout and had stood to make his way to the stairwell at about 12:45.
Prosecutor Jennifer Gilmour said: "As he did so, he felt a thud to the right side of his head and saw a small bottle lying on the ground.
"He put his hand on his head and realised there was blood coming from an injury."
Mr Friel went into the dressing room where he was treated by club doctor Ryan Connelly.
The physio had suffered a four centimetre wound to his scalp which required four stitches.
Ms Gilmour added: "This will leave a permanent scar on his scalp."
Police Scotland officers were alerted to a disturbance at the Celtic dugout and noted small spots of blood on the ground.
CCTV was later reviewed which showed Mr Friel being struck by the bottle, about 15 minutes after the match kicked off.
Crawford was also seen leaving the stairwell before going out out of view.
Police said he was in an area reserved for corporate tickets.
The court heard officers also had reason to believe that Crawford was affiliated to the Grangemouth Rangers Supporters Club.
He was arrested by police at his home five days after the match and officers recovered his season ticket after a search.
Harvie Diamond, defending, told the court that Crawford's bail conditions included not attending Ibrox stadium or any football game.
The lawyer added: "He accepts it is a serious offence. He doesn't have anything analogous on his record.
"He is married with two children."
Sentence was deferred pending background reports until next month by Sheriff Tony Kelly.
He said: "Custody is at the forefront of the court's mind."
Crawford was granted bail meantime and a football banning order is being considered.