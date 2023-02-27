Man dies and girl critical after Milngavie crash
- Published
A 21-year-old man has died and a 16-year-old girl is in a critical condition after a three-car crash in East Dunbartonshire.
Both were backseat passengers in a Skoda Superb which was involved in a collision with an Audi A4 and a Ford Tourneo Classic on Sunday.
The crash happened on Auchenhowie Road in Milngavie at about 21:05.
The 21-year-old died at the scene and the 16-year-old is being treated at Queen Elizabeth University Hospital.
The driver of the Skoda, a 19-year-old man, was seriously hurt and and two other male passengers, aged 23 and 17, sustained minor injuries.
All three were arrested following the incident and police said inquiries were continuing.
The occupants of the Audi, a 65-year-old woman and her 82-year-old male passenger, were not hurt.
The 38-year-old driver of the Ford Tourneo, and his passengers aged, 30, 29 and 31 were also uninjured.
Sgt Jack Swindells from the Greater Glasgow Road Policing Unit, said: "We are keen to hear from anyone who witnessed the collision or who may have dashcam footage from Auchenhowie Road from around the time of the crash.
Police confirmed the road had reopened following investigation work.