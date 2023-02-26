Cup final: Mass brawl outside Hampden ahead of kick-off
- Published
Police have launched an investigation into a mass disturbance outside Hampden ahead of the League Cup final.
The force confirmed the alarm was raised at about 09:00, six hours before the match between Rangers and Celtic was due to kick-off.
A spokesperson said inquiries were ongoing and that a "large group" was involved.
A number of videos showing fighting between two groups have been posted on social media.
One, filmed from a tenement flat window, showed a large group of individuals walking along Somerville Drive on Glasgow's south side.
A handful of police officers were present but they were unable to prevent a brief fight breaking out with a rival group.
During the incident one man is seen being knocked to the ground while another throws a traffic cone nearby.
A separate clip, filmed at ground level, shows a group of men mainly dressed in black, shouting as they run along the perimeter of the stadium. Some of those involved were wearing blue hats.
The footage stops as police officers arrive on a side street facing the national stadium.