Teenager in serious condition after being hit by car in Greenock
A 15-year-old boy was seriously injured after he was struck by a car in Inverclyde.
Emergency services were called to Inverkip Street in Greenock, near Greenock West train station, at about 17:30 on Friday.
The boy was taken to hospital where he is in a serious but stable condition. The male driver was not hurt.
The road was closed for several hours while police carried out investigations at the scene.
Sgt Adnan Alam urged anyone with information on the collision, particularly those with dash cam footage, to contact Police Scotland via the non-emergency line.
