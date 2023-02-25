Two bodies found in search for missing tug crew
Two bodies have been recovered following a major search operation for the missing crew of a tug after it overturned off Greenock in the west of Scotland on Friday.
This breaking news story is being updated and more details will be published shortly. Please refresh the page for the fullest version.
