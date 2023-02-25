Two bodies found in search for missing tug crew off Greenock
Two bodies have been recovered following a major search operation for the missing crew of a tug after it overturned off Greenock in Inverclyde.
Emergency crews were called to East India Harbour at about 15:30 on Friday.
A Police Scotland marine unit was seen out on the water on Saturday morning while divers later joined the search.
The force confirmed the bodies were discovered at about 13:40.
Officers said formal identification had yet to take place but the next of kin of both missing crew members had been informed.
Ch Insp Damian Kane said: "Our thoughts are with the families and friends of the men at this difficult time and I would ask that their privacy is respected.
"I would like to thank the local community for their patience and support as searches were ongoing and as we continue to carry out our inquiries."
Eyewitnesses told BBC Scotland they had seen the tug escorting the Hebridean Princess cruise ship into the harbour at about 15:30 when it was apparently pulled over.
Images from the scene showed rescue teams in inflatables and a police boat surrounding the capsized tug while a helicopter hovered overhead.
Daniel McBride said the tug had capsized "pretty instantaneously".
He added: "At that point I contacted the coastguard and was asked to go and keep eyes, so I parked up and watched.
"Within 12 minutes the first coastguard vessel came. At that point the boat was still capsized with a hull visible in the water.
"I witnessed them bashing on the hull, I guess trying to see if there was any signs inside. Unfortunately then the boat went down a short time afterwards."
He said there were a number of boats in the area, as well as a helicopter, but he had not seen anyone being pulled out.
Officers cordoned off the area around the harbour.
