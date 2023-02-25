Search resumes for two crew members after tug capsizes off Greenock
A search operation has resumed for two crew members of a tug after it overturned off Greenock in Inverclyde.
Emergency crews were called to East India Harbour at about 15:30 on Friday. Rescuers were seen climbing onto the overturned hull before it sank.
HM Coastguard and a police helicopter and dive and marine unit continued searches until about 20:00.
A Police Scotland marine unit was seen out on the water on Saturday morning.
A spokesperson for the force said: "Searches resumed this morning after a tugboat capsized off Custom House Quay, Greenock.
"Officers, including Police Scotland's Dive and Marine Unit, are at the scene as enquiries continue to establish the full circumstances."
Eyewitnesses told BBC Scotland they had seen the tug escorting the Hebridean Princess cruise ship into the harbour at about 15:30 when it was apparently pulled over.
Images from the scene showed rescue teams in inflatables and a police boat surrounding the capsized tug while a helicopter hovered overhead.
Daniel McBride said the tug had capsized "pretty instantaneously".
He added: "At that point I contacted the coastguard and was asked to go and keep eyes, so I parked up and watched.
"Within 12 minutes the first coastguard vessel came. At that point the boat was still capsized with a hull visible in the water.
"I witnessed them bashing on the hull, I guess trying to see if there was any signs inside. Unfortunately then the boat went down a short time afterwards."
He said there were a number of boats in the area, as well as a helicopter, but he had not seen anyone being pulled out.
Officers cordoned off the area around the harbour.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: "Officers, including Police Scotland's dive and marine unit and air support unit, have been carrying out searches in the area and these searches will resume on the morning of Saturday, 25 February.
"Inquiries are ongoing, assisted by partners, to establish the full circumstances."
HM Coastguard said the vessel was believed to have two crew members on board.
A spokesperson said: "Coastguard rescue teams from Helensburgh and Greenock, a lifeboat from Helensburgh RNLI and the coastguard helicopter from Prestwick were sent to assist and searched the area.
"Multiple vessels on the Clyde in the vicinity of the incident also responded, including an MOD police vessel.
"The coastguard's involvement in the surface search was terminated at 20:00."