Major rescue operation after tug capsizes off Greenock
A major rescue operation has been launched after a tug capsized off Greenock in the west of Scotland.
Emergency crews were called to East India Harbour on Friday afternoon after the boat overturned.
Images from the scene showed rescue teams in inflatables and a police boat surrounding the capsized tug while a helicopter hovered overhead.
It is not known how many people were on board, or if there have been any casualties.
Rescuers could be seen climbing onto the overturned hull of the boat.
Eyewitnesses told BBC Scotland they had seen the tug escorting the Hebridean Princess cruise ship into the harbour at about 15:30 when it capsized.
A coastguard spokesman said: "Coastguard Rescue Teams from Helensburgh and Greenock, a lifeboat from Helensburgh and the Coastguard helicopter from Prestwick were sent to assist and are searching the area.
"Police Scotland is also in attendance."