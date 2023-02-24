Council tax in Argyll and Bute to rise by 5% in April
Council tax is to rise by 5% in Argyll and Bute after the local authority set its budget for the coming year.
Councillors dropped a controversial plan to cut the number of school crossing patrollers to bridge their £13m funding gap.
It was the third time the workers had been protected from cuts.
Instead councillors, who met on Thursday, were able to make savings by extending loan repayment schedules for new schools.
The 5% council tax rise will see the bill for a property in band D increase to £1,479.20 in April.
Council leader Robin Currie said setting the budget had not been easy.
He said: "Local government continues to be crucial but crushed by the unrelenting need for multi-million pound savings.
"It's through effective financial management, and listening to what our communities tell us they need, that we have succeeded today in setting a responsible and progressive budget."