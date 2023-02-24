Doctor challenges abortion protest at Glasgow hospital
- Published
An NHS doctor who challenged anti-abortion campaigners that gathered near his hospital says they are "bullying" women trying to access healthcare.
Dr Greg Irwin faced protestors on a 40 day "vigil" outside the Royal Hospital for Children in Glasgow this week.
The group is affiliated with US anti-abortion organisation 40 Days of Life.
A law allowing buffer zones that would prevent protesters gathering near health facilities is expected to be introduced in Scotland.
Dr Irwin, a paediatric radiologist, was pictured on front pages of Scottish newspapers on Wednesday after he left his hospital to speak to the group.
He said: "I attempted to get a new protestor, a middle aged man I hadn't seen before, to understand the effect the protest was having.
"I told him it was upsetting patients and staff, and I asked him to consider whether this was what he should be doing.
"I asked him not to return to the protest, and at the end of our one sided chat I shook his hand, so hopefully he will see I was being sincere."
The group first began protesting outside the building, on Glasgow's Queen Elizabeth University Hospital. six or seven years ago.
Dr Irwin said he had challenged the group on previous occasions, but has always received a stock answer that they were "holding a vigil" or "trying to help women".
He added: "The main effect of the protests is to cause emotional upset to patients, but also to staff members
"One in three women will make use of abortion healthcare, so judgemental protests at the hospital gates have a real and unpleasant effect particularly on these staff members.
"But they also affect other staff, like myself, who find it infuriating to know that there are protesters outside the hospital intimidating patients on their way in.
"It's such an unbelievable cruel and unkind thing to do, and it bothers me throughout the protest period."
In December, a Supreme Court ruling paved the way for a new law setting up safe access zones outside abortion clinics in Scotland.
The court ruled that legislation setting up such zones in Northern Ireland did not "disproportionately interfere" with protesters' rights.
Women's Health Minister Maree Todd said at the time that Scottish legislation would go through as soon as possible.
Northern Ireland is the first part of the UK to bring in legislation on abortion clinic buffer zones.
Legal challenge
Scottish Green MSP Gillian Mackay has been championing a similar law in Scotland - the Abortion Services Safe Access Zones (Scotland) Bill, which the Scottish government said it would support.
It would allow the establishment of 150m (492ft) zones outside health facilities so women could access services without fear, harassment or intimidation.
A US anti-abortion group previously said it would help mount a legal challenge.
Faith-based legal advocacy group ADF UK, which opposes buffer zones, has called for the bill to be "the most fairly balanced it can be".
In October, MPs backed similar proposals for safe access zones in England and Wales but they are still going through Parliament.
The US-based campaign group 40 Days for Life coordinates vigils in countries around the world.
The protest in Glasgow is one of 12 across the UK and is scheduled to end on 2 April.