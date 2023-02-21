Police name driver who died after three-vehicle crash
Police have named a 67-year-old driver who died following a three-vehicle crash on the A91 in Clackmannanshire.
Peter Knox was critically injured after an accident involving his red Fiat 500, a red Kia Picanto and a blue Honda CR-V.
Police Scotland said it happened between Menstrie and Alva at about 11:20 on 9 February.
Mr Knox, from the Tullibody area, died in hospital from his injuries on 11 February.
Three women were all taken by ambulance to Forth Valley Royal Hospital in Larbert for treatment.
A force spokesman said inquiries were ongoing and urged anyone with information to contact officers.
