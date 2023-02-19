Breakdown helper critically injured in hit-and-run
- Published
A man is in a critical condition in hospital after being struck by a vehicle while helping friends move a broken down car.
The 31-year-old was helping to move a silver BMW 1 Series on to the back of trailer on the northbound A77 near Kilmarnock when the crash happened.
He was hit by a dark saloon car which did not stop at about 19:05 on Saturday.
Police have appealed for help in tracing the driver of the dark car.
Sgt Kenny Malaney said: "Our inquiries are ongoing to trace the dark-coloured car involved and its driver.
"At the time of the incident, there was a red Volkswagen Golf parked behind the trailer. The trailer was being towed by a Mercedes GLC.
"If you passed by, please get in touch with officers as you may have information that will assist this investigation.
"I would also appeal to anyone on the road around the time of the crash with dash-cam footage to contact us too."