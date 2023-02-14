Hillwalker died in fall near Ben Cruachan summit
A hillwalker died after he fell near the summit of an Argyll mountain last week, police have said.
Oban, Arrochar and Police Scotland West mountain rescue teams were called to the accident on Ben Cruachan, near Dalmally, on 7 February.
Low cloud prevented the crew of an Inverness-based coastguard helicopter from reaching the scene.
Mountain rescuers ascended on foot and found the 32-year-old man had not survived the fall.
Oban MRT said the team's thoughts were with the man's family and friends.